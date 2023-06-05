Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Beckham family came together in a heartwarming reunion over the weekend.

In a series of heart-melting photos, Victoria Beckham, 49, graced Instagram with a collection of snapshots featuring herself, her husband David, 48, and their brood of four children, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11. Also joining the family gathering included Brooklyn and Romeo’s partners, Nicola Peltz, 28, and Mia Regan, 20.

READ MORE: Mel B Teases Spice Girls Reunion Featuring Victoria Beckham

One candid snap showed Victoria throwing a peace sign alongside her son Romeo as she rocked a casual grey jumper and jeans.

The fashion designer also shared another heartwarming photo of her three boys united on a football field.

Another pic showed Romeo and Mia sharing a tender embrace, while a separate photo showcased Brooklyn and Nicola smiling brightly beside Victoria’s youngest daughter Harper.

READ MORE: David Beckham Opens Up About His ‘Tiring’ Battle With OCD, Says He Cleans ‘When Everyone’s In Bed’

Posh Spice captioned the photos: “We laughed a lot!” Brooklyn uploaded his own snaps from the outing to the Gram, writing: “Love you guys so much.”

In the array of pics shared by Brooklyn, he joined his parents and siblings for a family group shot, along with his wife Nicola, who he married in April last year.

Brooklyn further shared a heartwarming picture of Nicola and Victoria, their arms intertwined, indulging in large drinks.

Nicola expressed her heartfelt appreciation by adding four love heart emojis and reposting the snapshot of herself, Harper, and Victoria on her Instagram Story.