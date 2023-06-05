Click to share this via email

Princess Eugenie is a mom of two!

The royal welcomed her second baby — son Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank — with husband Jack Brooksbank on May 30.

Eugenie took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news, sharing some adorable snaps of the newborn. One shot showed their son August Philip Hawke, 2, stroking his baby brother’s head.

Eugenie wrote, “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.

“Augie is loving being a big brother already. 💙❤️💙❤️”

Eugenie — one of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s daughters — revealed she was expecting baby No. 2 back in January.

She posted at the time:

Eugenie and Brooksbank’s second child is the first great-grandchild born following Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8 at age 96.

The little one is 13th in the line of succession to the royal throne.