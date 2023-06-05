Jennifer Coolidge’s award-winning portrayal of Tanya McQuoid in “The White Lotus” may have met her untimely demise in the second season’s finale, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to bid farewell to the scene-stealing character.

The Golden Globe-winning actress, 61, discussed her desires for the third season of the acclaimed series and the potential for Tanya’s future in a conversation with fellow actor Jeremy Allan White for Variety‘s ‘Actors on Actors’ series.

“My hope for Jon is that he’s not finished with Greg,” Coolidge said of Jon Gries who plays Tanya’s husband Greg, who attempted to orchestrate Tanya’s death in Italy. “I hope there’s some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don’t know, end up in a meat-grinding machine.”

Jennifer Coolidge and Jeremy Allen White — Photo: Greg Swales for Variety

Onboard a yacht, Tanya unleashed a deadly shooting spree, eliminating the hired assassins that Greg had conspired with to end her life. However, Tanya’s pursuit of safety ended in despair, falling overboard and succumbing to her demise.

“Mike was looking for a big Italian opera ending, and it was big and dramatic, so he wanted me to die for many reasons,” Coolidge continued. “But I also think Tanya’s a lot. Maybe people would get sick of her on another season. Maybe people would be like, ‘Oh, my God. Get rid of Tanya!'”

Despite being written off by series creator Mike White, Coolidge has a revenge-filled suggestion for the third season of the Emmy-winning show.

“If Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out,” Coolidge quipped.

“The White Lotus” season 2 is currently streaming on Crave.