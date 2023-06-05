Birthday wishes are in order for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s daughter, Lilibet, who turned two on Sunday. However, the day came and went with no public acknowledgment from the royal family — notably, Harry’s father, King Charles III, brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton — on their social media channels or via a statement. Here’s why:

This marks a change in course from last year, when, on June 4, 2022, the royal family did publicly issue a string of happy wishes for Lilibet’s first birthday across multiple verified social media accounts. @KensingtonRoyal, @ClarenceHouse and @RoyalFamily were among the Twitter handles that posted about the milestone.

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, stepped away from their duties as working members of the royal family in March 2020 as they relocated to Montecito, California. The following year, in February 2021, the couple confirmed their official exit after what had been dubbed a year-long trial period.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter in June 2021 in California and shared that her name — Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor — honors Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, as well as his mother, the late Princess Diana. The pair are also parents to son Archie, who was born in the U.K. in May 2019.

Notably, the royal family also did not publicly wish Archie a happy birthday last month. The young prince turned four on the same day as King Charles III’s coronation.

On Monday, the Duke of Sussex missed the first morning of his trial against Mirror Group Newspapers after celebrating Lilibet’s second birthday at home with his family.

A source tells ET that the judge, Justice Timothy Fancourt, was “surprised” by his absence, as he requested that the duke be present for the first day as the first witness, should there be time for testimony.

“Prince Harry did not show up for the first day he was expected to testify at the court proceeding against the Mirror Newspaper group this morning,” the source says. “His lawyer, David Sherbourne, told the court that Prince Harry had flown overnight to London after celebrating Princess Lilibet’s birthday.”

Meanwhile, a source told ET last month that Harry had not heard from his father or brother in the wake of his claims of a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi in New York City, and that neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace would be commenting publicly on the matter.

A source told ET that “since Harry and Meghan have stepped back from royal duties, the palace generally does not comment on their activities.”

