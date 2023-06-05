Janelle Monáe admitted it took her mom, Janet, a while to come around to accepting her as queer.

Monáe chatted to ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier ahead of the release of her new album The Age of Pleasure on June 9.

Tavernier brought up Monáe’s recent video showing her mom’s reaction to “Lipstick Lover”, in which she commented on the amount of booty in the video, as well as saying she predicted it’d go “triple golden.”

READ MORE: Janelle Monáe Says Response Has Been ‘Great’ To Coming Out As Non-Binary

Monáe — who came out as pansexual in 2018 before coming out as non-binary last year — said of how important her mom’s support has been in terms of her success, “It’s everything… it feels good when your mom supports you. It really does. It really feels good, you know, because she has her life. I have mine. And for us to be able to meet each other on these journeys, her to respect me as non-binary, being pansexual.

“Like for her to just in her own way, you know, accept me means the world. You know, she brought me into this world. And I’ve always, I guess, sought out her approval. So it feels good to have that.”

READ MORE: Lupita Nyong’o Says She ‘Wasn’t Surprised’ By Janelle Monáe Dating Rumours

Monáe — who uses she/her and they/them pronouns — then said of how it feels to have her music help people feel seen in their own body, “Yeah, I mean… there was a time where my mom, [it] took my mom a while to come around to accepting me being queer, you know and that was a tough time.

“So I just want you to know, if you’re watching right now, I feel you. I see you. I have been you when I haven’t felt supported. You know, even still, there may be family members in my family who don’t support me in that way. You know, they may smile and ask for tickets at the concert, but deep down, they may have [an] issue with my authenticity. But I want you to know that you can have chosen family. I love you. I love you. I love you just the way you are.”

The hitmaker’s fourth studio album The Age of Pleasure is set to be released June 9.