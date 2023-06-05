Hugo Speer, renowned for his role in the hit film “The Full Monty”, shared his firsthand account of an alleged unfair dismissal from an upcoming Disney spin-off television series.

Speer, known for his portrayal of Guy in the iconic 1997 film, which earned $250 million at the box office with its tale of six unemployed steelworkers turned striptease artists, had reunited with other members of the original cast to reprise his role in the TV sequel.

However, his time in the production took an abrupt turn in May of last year when he was unexpectedly dismissed due to allegations of “inappropriate conduct” during filming in Manchester.

Sharing his side of the story, Speer revealed to Daily Mail that his contract with Disney was terminated following an incident where he was inadvertently seen naked in his trailer.

According to Speer, a female runner knocked on his door and opened it without waiting, catching him off guard. Surprised, he quickly concealed himself behind a wardrobe.

Six days later, he was informed of complaints regarding this incident and another occasion when he had unknowingly walked past his open trailer door in undress.

Following the incident, Speer revealed that he was barred from the set while the production company investigated. Eventually, he received the devastating news that his contract had been terminated, effectively writing his character out of the rest of the series.

Speer, who has not worked since, candidly expressed to the Daily Mail: “It was tragi-comic, but they didn’t realize how badly affected I was. I went into massive, deep shock. As you can see, I’m still kind of there.”

“They’ve taken my job. They’ve taken my reputation. They’ve taken my money. They’ve taken my mental health.”

“I’m a 55-year-old happily married man with two small children. I’m not going to start turning into a flasher after all these years in the business. I was so shocked to be told I’d made members of the crew feel ‘uncomfortable’.”

A spokesperson for Disney stated to Daily Mail: “Last year, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of ‘The Full Monty‘. As is policy, an independent investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect.”