Al Pacino is looking forward to being a dad, again.

Last week, news broke that the 83-year-old “Dog Day Afternoon” star is expecting a new baby with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

“Al loves being a father and always has,” a source recently told People. “He is excited.”

The source added, “Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al’s life.”

Pacino and Alfallah were first linked in April 2022. The actor also shares a daughter with ex Jan Tarrant, and twins with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

It was also reported last week by TMZ that Pacino was initially shocked to learn that he had gotten Alfallah pregnant, and requested a DNA test.

The test reportedly confirmed that Pacino is, indeed, the father.