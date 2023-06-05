Kaley Cuoco had a surprise for her “Based on a True Story” creators.

The actress asked the creators of “Based on a True Story” if they could write in her character being pregnant one month before shooting. They shot up until 3 weeks until she gave birth. Appearing on “SmartLess” podcast, Cuoco revealed:

“I said what if this character was pregnant. And they’re looking at me and I’m like, ‘Surprise!’ We were a month before shooting and I said could you write it in. When we started shooting, I was five months. They wanted to delay but I said I want to do it now, I was so ready to do it. The pregnancy worked for the show. The way they wrote it was so brilliant. It was awesome. I got to eat what I wanted, U was treated like a queen. I was the best I wore what I wanted I felt so empowered. It just felt right.”

Although Kaley Cuoco claimed that she wasn’t expecting to become a mother at this time in her life, “Based on a True Story” didn’t intend to have a pregnant woman as one of its stars. The connection she had with Pelphrey was what ultimately convinced her, and before anyone else could react, Cuoco was teasing the joyous occasion on Tik Tok.

Cuoco welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey in April 2023.