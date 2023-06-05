The “Bling Empire” community is in mourning.

On Monday, the family of matriarch Anna Shay shared the sad news that the 62-year-old has died unexpectedly due to a stroke.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” her family said in a statement.

“Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Starring in the first season of the Netflix series, Shay quickly became a fan favourite, with many particularly interested in the mysterious source of her wealth.

During season 1, her co-star Kane Lim suggested that her money came from weapons sales, but she disputed it in an interview with People, saying, “I asked him, ‘Why did you say my dad was in arms?’ He goes, ‘I don’t know.’ He thought he knew, but maybe he didn’t know and was just guessing.”

According to NBC, Shay’s father was the founder of global contractor for the American military, Pacific Architects and Engineers.