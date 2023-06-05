Taylor Swift and Matty Healy, spotted leaving her studio session together in New York City.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s short-lived romance has reportedly come to an end.

According to TMZ, the couple — who have been romantically linked since she split with Joe Alwyn after six years together — have broken up.

The website stated Swift was “single” again, but they added it was “unclear” why they’ve called it quits.

Swift and Healy — who are thought to have known each other since 2014 — didn’t confirm their relationship, but they were spotted out together on multiple occasions.

The news comes after Healy kissed a male security guard on Friday while performing with his band The 1975 at the 2023 NorthSide Festival in Eskelunden, Denmark (their version of Coachella).

Swift’s split from Alwyn was revealed in April.

Healy appeared to reference the dating rumours as he took the stage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland last month.

The frontman told the crowd, “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?

“All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975.”