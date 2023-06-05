Kevin Costner is taking the phrase “go big, or go home” very literally.

In an interview with Deadline, the 68-year-old actor revealed that her took out a mortgage on his 10-acre home in order to help fund his epic new four-part movie project “Horizon: An American Saga”.

“I’ve mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house,” Costner said. “But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f**king conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story.”

The “Yellowstone” star explained that he has been trying to make “Horizon” a reality since 1988, but he couldn’t find “anybody to make it.”

“Horizon” is planned to be a four-part series of films telling the story of the American west.

“At the end of the day, I’m a storyteller, and I went ahead and put my own money into it,” he said of risking his own money on the project. “I’m not a very good businessman, so, scratch your head, if you will. I don’t know why, but I have not let go of this one.”

He added, “I’ve pushed it into the middle of the table three times in my career and didn’t blink.”

Costner has partially funded his own films before, including 1990’s “Dances with Wolves”, which won him Best Picture and Best Director, along with several other Oscars.

“I make these movies for people, not for myself. I author every moment in them as if I’m protecting their experience, protecting the time that they take to come to the theatre,” he said.

“That’s how I look at it. But I’ll tell you what. I’m never gonna do this again,” Costner added. “I’m never putting my f**king money in another movie after these four.”

In May, Costner shared on Instagram that he is already “deep into the production” of “Horizon”, and while no premiere date for the first film in the series has been announced, he told Deadline that he would like to see it debut at the Venice Film Festival at the end of August.