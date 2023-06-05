The official trailer for Netflix’s brand-new streaming comedy “The Out-Laws” is now out!

A straight-laced bank manager who is getting married to the love of his life is the subject of the movie. He thinks his recently arrived prospective in-laws are the notorious Out-Laws when his bank is robbed by the infamous Ghost Bandits during the week before his wedding. Owen and Parker, the soon-to-be-married couple, are portrayed by Adam DeVine and Nina Dobrev.

The Out-Laws. (L to R) Pierce Brosnan as Billy, Adam DeVine as Owen, Ellen Barkin as Lilly, Nina Dobrev as Parker in The Out-Laws. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023.

DeVine told People: “If I learned anything from shooting this movie it’s if you want to impress your in-laws, rob a series of banks to earn their respect and save their daughter!”

In addition to Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan, the “Out-Laws” include Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery, Blake Anderson, Lauren Lapkus, and Laci Mosley.

Here’s the trailer: