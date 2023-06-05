(L-R) Christine Chiu, Anna Shay, Cherie and Kelly Mi Li in episode 7 “Kevin and Kane Take Charleston” of Bling Empire: Season 1.

The “Bling Empire” community is mourning the loss of Anna Shay who starred on the hit reality series.

Following Monday’s heartbreaking news that the TV personality had died unexpectedly due to a stroke, her co-stars are commemorating Shay’s life and the time spent together.

In a statement from Kim Lee, the actress said Shay’s death comes as “a huge shock.

“I have so much love for Anna. I know that we had issues on the show but in real life, I had such a great connection with her outside of the show,” she continued. “We saw eye to eye, and she gave me so many words of wisdom I will never forget. There’s no one like Anna Shay; she’s an incredible and unique person who was beloved by so many people. My thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”

READ MORE: ‘Bling Empire”s Kelly Mi Li Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend William Ma

Fellow “Bling Empire” star, film producer and entrepreneur, Kelly Mi Li took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself with Shay, including many of the two embracing and a group shot of their appearance on “Celebrity Family Feud” alongside their castmates.

“RIP @annashay93 you are truly one of a kind and we will miss you forever,” she captioned the post.

Co-star Dorothy Wang also paid tribute to Shay on her Instagram Story with a pic of the two, plus Kim Lee from the show’s season 2 premiere.

“Rest in Peace, Anna. Your generosity, boldness, and fervor for life will forever be celebrated,” she wrote.

Photo: Instagram/ DorothyWang

READ MORE: ‘Bling Empire: A Feud Heats Up, An Old Flame Rekindles & A Shocking Blast From The Past In New Trailer For Season 3

“Bling Empire”, a reality TV series that follows a group of wealthy Asian-Americans in Los Angeles, was cancelled by Netflix in April. The show, which premiered in January 2021, ran for three seasons with its final season having debuted in October 2022.

Additionally, Netflix pulled the plug on the spin-off, “Bling Empire New York”, which is being axed after just a single season.