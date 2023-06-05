With just four days until “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” hits theatres, Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback chat about filming the franchise’s seventh instalment, plus Ramos reveals what it was like to suit up in his own autobot costume.

Among the upcoming film’s many shooting locations was the largest city in Canada’s Québec province — Montreal — which Ramos gushed over.

The actor loved the city so much that, when filming wrapped, he looked at Montreal apartments.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I think I’m going to move here,'” Ramos, 31, told ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante.

READ MORE: ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Unleashes Epic Battle Between Maximals And Predacons In New Trailer

Despite having moved to Miami instead, the “Hamilton” star said he “still [might move] to the popular Canadian city one day.

“I love Montreal,” he gushed, adding that he’s already “been there four times since we wrapped the movie.”

As for Fishback, when was asked if she’d move to Montreal with Ramos, she quickly answered “no.”

“Big no. Big fat no,” Ramos joked, to which Fishback, 32, replied: “A billion, gazillion times no.”

“Transformers 4” also shot in parts of Peru, including Machu Picchu, Cusco, Tarapoto and San Martín, as well as Brooklyn, New York.

READ MORE: Anthony Ramos Says ‘It Hurts’ To Be Put In A Box As A Latin Artist

Elsewhere, Ramos went on to explain the process of doing motion capture for the parts where his human character, Noah Diaz, gets to transform, fighting alongside the Autobots — a franchise first.

“I mean, it’s foam, you know, it’s a lot of foam and dots on the foam suit,” he described how the recording process captured his movements in order to translate them onto his 3D rendered character.

He revealed that “originally it was supposed to be a double doing all of that stuff” for him.

“Then the double was going to have a visor, right? It was going to be like a black visor. You wouldn’t see their face in that whole scene. You wouldn’t see the character’s face,” he continued. “I was like, ‘Yo, how are we going to have this mad, epic, crazy scene where we’ve never seen a human character do this and we’re not going to see their face.’ I was like, ‘Yo, I have to do this.’ You know?”

Anthony Ramos in ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’. — Photo: YouTube/ Paramount Pictures

READ MORE: ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Sees Autobots Face Their Greatest Threat, Peter Dinklage And Others Join Cast

Even director, Steven Caple Jr., and the production visual effect supervisor, Gary Brozenich, were on board.

“[Steven] was like, ‘He has to. We want to see his face,'” Ramos recalled. “You know, Gary, who does VFX, was like, ‘We want to see his face.’ So we told the studio, please give us three more shooting days. I know it’s expensive, but just give us the time for me to, you know, I’mma train with the stunt team and then just let me do this stuff.

“So we were able to do it,” Ramos said of how the historic scene came to be.

“Transformers: Rise of The Beasts” hits theatres on June 9.