In a new Instagram Story, Jessie J expressed her love for her boyfriend and her son’s father.

“I struggle to keep things private,” the singer wrote on her story paying a sweet tribute to boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman. The text had Colman’s photo during the birth of their son.

“I think if you know me, you know that. I want to protect people I love and keep it for myself.”

“It was a whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during,” Jessie J said.

Jessie J added that she had met Colman only a few weeks following her miscarriage in 2021. She said in the story that he “lit up my dark days like a beam of light.”

The singer welcomed her son in the world last month.