Kathy Hilton won’t be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for season 13.

The TV personality’s co-star, Sutton Stracke, says her friend was “missed” while filming the upcoming new season for Bravo.

“Was Kathy missed on the show? Yes,” Stracke, 51, told Page Six on Sunday during a pride celebration at her Sutton Concept boutique in West Hollywood, California.

“But is there a void on the show because Kathy’s not there? No. There’s still comical moments,” she assured. “It’s still a great show … but I missed Kathy.”

Following Stracke’s remarks, Hilton, 64, commented on her absence from the popular reality series on Monday.

“I’m doing ‘Paris in Love,’” the fashion designer told E! News, referring to season 2 of her daughter Paris Hilton’s unscripted Peacock series. “But I know it’s going to be great. It’s always interesting and fun and lots of drama.”

Hilton joined “RHOBH” in 2021 and appeared in two seasons. Season 2, which concluded in October 2022, was nothing short of an explosive family feud as drama unfolded between Hilton and her younger half-sister, Kyle Richards.

As for whether or not the socialite will return to the show, a source told Page Six that “Kathy loves the show” and is “open to coming back in the future, but was just super busy filming ‘Paris in Love.’”

Furthermore, Stracke told the publication that Hilton’s ongoing feud with Richards hasn’t affected their relationship, noting that they’re “still friends.”

“She’s great, she’s busy,” Stracke said of Hilton, adding that when they catch up they “don’t talk about the show.”

“Kathy and I have more in our lives that we have going on together than the show, so we don’t need to talk about it,” she said.

Going back to “RHOBH” season 13, Stracke promised “lots of drama,” as per usual.

“I think it’s going to be a really great, fast-paced, fun, exciting show,” she teased. “I think that we laugh a lot more, but there’s still a bunch of drama because girl, you cannot get seven women together and not have drama!”

“RHOBH” wrapped filming season 13 last month with Richards’ annual white party, which, this year, was held at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Though Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date, these cast members are sure to appear — Stracke, Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais and newbie Annemarie Wiley.