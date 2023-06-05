Click to share this via email

“Law & Order” is branching out to Canadian investigations, specifically Toronto-based.

Citytv has greenlit a local version of the beloved drama franchise, created by Dick Wolf, in partnership with Universal Television.

The 10-episode investigative crime series will follow “an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in Toronto,” as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Toronto-set series is based on the “Law & Order” global format and aims to showcase Canadian stories and creative talent.

Titled “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent”, the spinoff began development with Universal last year and will begin production in the 6ix this fall. Citytv, which has aired a full docket of NBC’s “Law & Order” dramas over the years, will debut the new series in spring 2024.

“The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful ‘Law & Order’ franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week,” Hayden Mindell, senior vp television, Rogers Sports & Media, said in a statement.

“Law & Order Toronto” will be produced by frequent NBC collaborator, Lark Productions, and Amy Cameron’s independent Canadian television production company, Cameron Pictures.

The series will also be distributed outside of Canada by Universal Television. Lark Productions president, Erin Haskett, and Cameron are set to executive produce.

“We are thrilled to be working with Lark Productions and Citytv to bring this series to life,” Cameron said in a statement. “We cannot wait to showcase our amazing city in the ‘Law & Order’ franchise.”