Lewis Capaldi needs some rest.

On Monday, the Scottish singer-songwriter announced that he will be taking a three-week break between now and his scheduled performance at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival.

In a post on social media, the 26-year-old shared the news that, unfortunately for fans, he is cancelling all of his concerts before the festival, including shows in Glasgow, London, Dublin and Norway.

“This is a really difficult message, and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I’m really sorry to say that I’m going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th,” he wrote.

Capaldi went on to explain that “the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all.”

He expressed his “need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up.”

During his time off, Capaldi said he intends to “spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better,” adding that he hopes fans understand.

The singer also apologized to fans who had spent money on travel expenses to get to his concerts.

“The fact you’re willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension,” he wrote.

Letting fans know that he is getting “help and support” from “the incredible people around me,” Capaldi added, “I take none of this for granted and can’t wait to be back doing it again.”

Capaldi recently opened up about his mental health struggles in an interview with People, revealing that if he feels the strain becomes too heavy, he may quit music altogether.

“Right now I’m at a point where I can balance my mental health and how I feel in general… the trade-off is worth it,” he said. “I’ll take a few panic attacks and my Tourettes and stuff for what’s happening, but if it gets to the point where things get worse mentally and I stop kind of looking after myself in that regard, I think that would be a point where I’d be like, ‘I’m just not going to do this anymore.’”

Despite the cancellations, fans showed their support for Capaldi’s decision in the comments of his Instagram post.

“let’s normalise prioritising self-care and cancelling plans – no matter the pressure & people you are letting down! Can’t pour from an empty cup – YOU are the priority ❤️,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

Another added, “Breaks my heart for you brother- I understand first hand where you are coming from—- take some time and heal and rest and clear your head – we will be here waiting for you when you come back. Your a brave man for posting this.”

On Twitter, fans similarly expressed their support and best wishes for Capaldi, with many calling out the record labels, managers and promoters overworking their artists.

Never underestimate the huge toll both mentally and psychically these tours take out on talented artists like our beloved @LewisCapaldi! 🙌😪❤️#Lewis we love you for all your honesty, authenticity and just being real! Get better ❤️‍🩹 soon x https://t.co/W4672bLTKS — Charlotte Hallam (@hallamtweets) June 5, 2023

Another artist putting his physical and mental health FIRST. Bravo, Lewis!! We will be here when you are ready!! https://t.co/Jle5bAUpVB — gb ²³ 🖤#VintageFan (@_Rogue_Sunflwr) June 5, 2023

I wish Lewis a wonderfull rest, but when are artist teams going to stop totally overworking their artist. Anyone who followed Lewis could see how very hard he worked to promote his album on top of a tour. That is not healthy and it ends up hurting the artist and fans https://t.co/EsZaVQ0BBa — X😑@PR.BEARD (@xnotobeard) June 5, 2023