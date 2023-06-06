Drew Barrymore isn’t holding back her feelings.

In the latest New York magazine cover story, the daytime TV host spoke candidly about her relationship with her mother, but now she is slamming publications for twisting her words.

Taking to Instagram to address everyone in a video, Barrymore appeared angry at the way her words in the interview had been taken out of context by other publications.

“You know what, to all you tabloids out there, you have been f**king with my life since I was 13-years-old,” she began. “I have never said that I wished my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth.

“I have been vulnerable and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive. And, for those of us who have to figure that out in real time cannot wait, as in they cannot wait for the time, not that the parent is dead,” Barrymore continued.

“Don’t twist my words around or ever say that I wish my mother was dead. I have never said that. I never would,” Barrymore added. “In fact, I go on to say [in the interview] that I wish I never have to live an existence where I would wish that on someone because that is sick.”

In the interview with New York, the 48-year-old had explained that she is sometimes jealous of her friends and fellow former child stars who’s parents have already died.

“All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not. And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t have that luxury.’ But I cannot wait,” Barrymore said.

But the actress quickly walked back the comment, sharing that in truth she wishes her mother, Jaid, the best.

“I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow. I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy,” she said. “But I have to f–king grow in spite of her being on this planet.”

Later in the interview, Barrymore reflected on her own comment.

“I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good,” she admitted. “I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up.”

As a young actress, Barrymore’s mother also served as her manager, and acted as a friend, taking her to parties and nightclubs. She even dated her daughter’s boyfriends, and when Barrymore posed nude for Playboy in 1995, her mother did the same a year later under the headline, “Drew’s Sexy Mom”.

By the age of 12, Barrymore was already struggling with drug and alcohol abuse, even attending rehab, and at 13 her mother placed her in a psychiatric ward.

Barrymore was emancipated from her parents at 14.

She managed to reconcile with her father, John, before his death in 2004, even paying for his hospice care after his multiple myeloma diagnosis.

“I just understood what an incapable human being he was,” she said.

And while Barrymore continues to support her mother financially, the two are still haven’t properly reconciled.

“I know that must be so hard for my mom,” Barrymore admitted. “It’s like she gets all the heartache and he gets given a free ticket.”