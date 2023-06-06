Taylor Swift looked emotional as she sang one of her break-up tracks during her “Eras Tour” stop in Chicago over the weekend.

It was reported on Monday that Swift and Matty Healy had called it quits after a whirlwind romance, following her split from longterm beau Joe Alwyn, which was revealed in April.

As Swift performed her 2017 Zayn Malik collab “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” at her piano, she looked like she was fighting back tears as she sang the lyrics: “Wondering if I dodged a bullet, or just lost the love of my life?”

Fans noticed the tremble in her voice, with one commenting on a social media clip: “She looks so sad I wanna give her a hug.”

Another added, “That line is hitting a little too close to home for her 😢”

A third wrote, “The voice crack 🥲”

The performance came before TMZ claimed Swift and Healy had gone their separate ways.

Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, spotted leaving her studio session together in New York City. — Photo: Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / Splash News

The website stated Swift was “single” again, but they added it was “unclear” why they’ve called it quits.

Swift and Healy — who are thought to have known each other since 2014 — didn’t confirm their relationship, but they were spotted out together on multiple occasions.

See more in the clip below.