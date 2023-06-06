Kim Kardashian is mocking her younger sister Kendall Jenner’s thing for basketball players.

In a new TikTok, shared to the reality star’s joint account with her daughter North, she dons a black T-shirt that reads “Kendall Starting Five” alongside images of five of her ex-boyfriends or rumoured flings, including the model’s recent ex, Devin Booker.

READ MORE: Here’s What Kim Kardashian Wants In The Man She Dates Next: ‘An Independent Person That’s Not Clingy’

The other four professional basketball players who landed a spot on the graphic shirt — poking fun at Jenner’s dating history — are Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Get Cozy Sitting Courtside At The Lakers Game

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Kim wears the same shirt, which is available on Etsy, in the trailer for the latest season of Hulu’s “The Kardashians”.

The third season of the family reality show is now streaming episodes one and two on Hulu, with new episodes dropping Thursdays on the streamer.

Jenner and Booker called it quits in October 2022 after being linked for two years and the model is currently rumoured to be dating Bad Bunny.