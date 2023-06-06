Over it! Drew Barrymore doesn’t have the energy for all the theatrics and tumultuousness of love and dating.

The actress and daytime talk show host recently sat down for a conversation with New York Magazine, for its annual TV Issue, and opened up about her reluctance to explore new relationships.

Speaking about being single — in juxtaposition to a career filled with romantic comedy roles — Barrymore says, “I spent a lot of my life loving romance and drama and all of that. I just burnt myself out on it.”

“I genuinely am tired and exhausted,” shares Barrymore, who has been married three times, most recently to art consultant Will Kopelman. The pair were married in 2012 but wound up getting divorced in 2016 after welcoming two children — Olive, 10, and Frankie, 9.

Barrymore explains in her interview that she’s been working with a therapist for several years and she’s “curious to examine why I’m not open to a relationship.”

“I really think I have some serious s**t buried,” Barrymore says. “And I don’t know if it’s like I need to try an MDMA treatment or psilocybin as a way to get to some state where I could see things in a different way.”

In the deeply personal profile, Barrymore also gets into other relationships in her life — including her complex and difficult relationship with her mother, Jaid Barrymore.

“All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not,” Barrymore says, adding that she “cannot wait” for that time to come.

“I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow. I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to f**king grow in spite of her being on this planet,” Barrymore says.

Barrymore’s unique and difficult childhood and notoriously strained relationship with her mother was well known throughout her life, and the battles she’s faced with mental health and sobriety as a result of childhood fame and lack of a stable home life.

Later in the profile, however, the actress expresses regret over her words, sharing, “I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good.”

“I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up,” Barrymore adds. On Monday, she took to Instagram to further clarify, and stressed that she does not wish her mom was dead.

