Lizzo is proud of her body.

On Monday, the “Good as Hell” singer shared a revealing post on her Instagram account, showing off her bum in a pink thong one-piece.

“Never beating the fat-a** allegations… ,” she wrote, alongside a low-angle photo of her rear end.

Fans jumped into the comments of the post to praise Lizzo for her body positivity.

“NOT NEVA ,” wrote fellow artist SZA.

“🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 and what a fabulous a$$ it is! 😆 I love how you represent with confidence and your igaf attitude is everything! ❤️,” wrote a fan, while another said, “She bout to make ‘em mad 👏🏾👏🏾🔥💕💕💕.”

Just last week, Lizzo went private on Twitter after calling out body-shamers on the social media site.

One person had tweeted out a video of her performing and wrote, “How is Lizzo THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating .”

Lizzo responded, “I JUST logged on [on this] app and this is the type of s–t I see about me on a daily basis. It’s really starting to make me hate the world.”

She continued, “Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO.”

When someone else accused her of maintaining her weight because her size is “her brand,” the replied, “I’m not trying to BE fat. I’m not trying to BE smaller. I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out!”

Complaining that “the Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media,” Lizzo went on to say, “This stuff just comes up on my [timeline] & my [For You pages]. I swear I just wanna look at dance videos and science news and this s–t comes in every day.”

Finally, she added, “BEING FAT ISNT MY ‘BRAND.’ BEING FAT IS WHAT MY BODY LOOKS [LIKE]. THATS IT. THATS ALL.”