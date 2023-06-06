Marvel Studios has released its first set pic for the upcoming instalment of its first Avengers film, “Captain America 4”.

The behind-the-scenes photo of the film, which is currently in production, sees Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie laughing and chitchatting on set.

The caption introduces the film’s new name — “Captain America: Brave New World” — which has been changed from its original title, “Captain America: New World Order”. Despite renaming the project, the release date remains the same — May 3, 2024.

Captain America: Brave New World In theaters May 3, 2024

While Disney did not provide an explanation for the change in its Tuesday morning release, the new title seems to axe the globalist politics that were attached to the former title. “Brave New World” is also the title of Aldous Huxley’s 1932 dystopian novel, which is set in a futuristic World State.

In the upcoming Marvel adventure, Mackie portrays Sam Wilson (The Falcon) and takes over the mantle of Cap, taking the title of Captain America from his best friend Steve Rogers — previously portrayed by Chris Evans in the MCU — mimicking the events of the classic Marvel comics. Though Wilson officially becomes Cap in the Disney+ series, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Brave New World” marks the actor’s first film donning the shield.

As for Ford, the 80-year-old star portrays Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross — the career military man, who, for years, was played by the late William Hurt. Ross has ascended to presidency of the United States in “Brave New World”.