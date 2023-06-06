Hailey Bieber gave haters some sass while responding to rumours that she and her BFF Kendall Jenner are feuding.

Her response follows a May 30 report from The US Sun claiming that the two models are feuding after they both travelled to the South of France for the Monaco Grand Prix — which took place on 28 May — but vacationed separately.

On social media, the pals didn’t appear in each other’s posts; instead, Jenner, 27, shared a few pics to Instagram of herself with friends, posing along the French Riviera. Meanwhile, Bieber spent free time exploring the city and boating with her husband Justin Bieber and good friend, Justine Skye.

The US Sun also claims that the Biebers were spotted with Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker.

Following their separate vacations, fans speculated what they believe to be a falling out between Jenner and Bieber on Reddit.

“Hailey and Justine were in Monaco the entire weekend too. But they didn’t see Kendall at all, instead she stayed with Bad Bunny and his crew and Justin and Hailey were with Booker,” one person weighed in on the subreddit r/KUWTK. “Wonder if there’s some drama.”

Another person suggested that their falling out could be a result of the viral drama that resurfaced between Selena Gomez and Hailey in late February after their 10-year-old alleged feud for both having been romantically linked to Justin.

“I noticed that Kendall and Hailey haven’t been spotted much/as close since the Selena drama,” the Reddit user wrote of the weeks-long drama that took over the majority of March. “Wonder if anything happened there. Found that weird since Hailey/Kendall/Justine are the trio.”

Flash forward a week later, Hailey took to Instagram to seemingly shut down the rumours surrounding her and Jenner’s longtime friendship.

On her Story, the Rhode Skin founder shared a selfie of the pair wearing bikinis and lounging by a pool.

“Feuding,” she captioned the June 3 pic, mocking media headlines.

The since-deleted selfie, which was reposted to Twitter, also sees Hailey giving the camera a thumbs-up.