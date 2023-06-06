Click to share this via email

The feud between Howie Mandel and Andy Cohen is over.

On Monday’s “Radio Andy” on SiriusXM, the host revealed Mandel reached out to compliment him for the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion amid the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.

“Guess who DMed me?” Cohen said. “Someone that I was in a feud with.”

He then revealed, “Howie Mandel DMed me over the break. He DMed me and said, ‘You’re making amazing TV. I was honoured to be your ‘jackhole.'”

In April, Mandel and Cohen exchanged comments after the former’s alleged softball interview amid the scandal.

Reacting to Mandel reaching out to clear the air, Cohen said of the DM, “I loved that. And I DMed him back, and I said, ‘Howie, being in a ‘feud’ with you’—feud in quotes—’was my honour.'”

He added, “So I feel like Howie and I, we’re back!”