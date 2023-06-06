Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke about those groping allegations in his tell-all Netflix documentary series, “Arnold”.

Schwarzenegger was accused of groping six women across three decades in a Los Angeles Times report not long before his re-election as Governor of California in 2003.

He apologized at the time, but spoke further about the accusations in his three-part doc, which is set to be released Wednesday.

READ MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits Maria Shriver Was ‘Crushed’ When He Came Clean About Affair: ‘I Thought My Heart Stopped’

Admitting his initial reaction was “defensive,” Schwarzenegger added: “Today, I can look at it and kind of say, it doesn’t really matter what time it is,” according to The Guardian.

He went on, “If it’s the Muscle Beach days of 40 years ago, or today, that this was wrong. It was bulls**t. Forget all the excuses, it was wrong.”

READ MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Pranks His ‘FUBAR’ Co-Stars In Hilarious Video

Schwarzenegger previously dismissed the allegations, before later recognizing that he sometimes “behaved badly” on film sets.

He said at the time, “It is true that I was on rowdy movie sets and I have done things that were not right which I thought then was playful.

“But now I recognize that I offended people. I want to say to them I am deeply sorry about that and I apologize because that’s not what I’m trying to do.”

The “Terminator” star insisted that, “a lot of the stuff in the story is not true … but I have to say that where there’s smoke there’s fire,” The Guardian stated at the time.