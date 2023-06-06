Nelly Furtado’s return to music was partially inspired by fellow Canadian, Drake.

As the singer-songwriter nears the release of her seventh studio album — her first full-length record since 2017’s The Ride — she chats with Variety about how the power of positivity and encouragement from fellow artists, like Drake — whom she performed with as a surprise guest last summer, kicking off OVO Fest 2022 for the rapper’s All Canadian North Stars show — motivated her to get back into the studio.

“I have more gratitude nowadays so I realize how blessed I am to be a performer and creator… I’m really leaning into my profession,” she told the publication. “I met Drake a year ago and we had some deep conversations about life and art and he blew up my head reminding me what a valuable artist I am and told me to ‘boss up’ and make new music, and I listened.

“So, I couldn’t say no when he invited me on stage,” she added. “I had to be brave and boss up and start the next chapter.”

Furtado’s duet with Drake to her first smash hit, “I’m Like a Bird”, marked her first on-stage appearance since The Ride.