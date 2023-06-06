Ashton Kutcher is living the genie life.

On Monday, comedian Matt Rife shared a trailer for his upcoming world tour, with Kutcher starring, and a cameo by Mila Kunis.

In the trailer, which was shared to TikTok, Rife is at home when he receives a mysterious package that turns out to be a magic lamp. When he rubs it, Kutcher appears.

“I am here. I am your genie. I have been summoned. And now it’s time to grant you a wish,” the “Punk’d” star says.

Thinking up possible wishes, Rife says he wants to “go back in time and I want to star in the hit comedy, ‘Dude Where’s My Car?'”

“Alongside Ashton Kutcher,” the actor adds.

“No, no, I’d be playing Ashton’s role, but make it funny,” Rife clarifies.

But Kutcher quickly informs him that he can’t go back in time, so the comedian says, “I wish, to go on a date with Mila Kunis. She’s so cute.”

At that moment, Kunis appears in a puff of smoke, but Kutcher immediately snaps his fingers to make her disappear.

“No. It’s not going to happen. All right. She’s very happily married and I’m pretty sure she’s not into problematic f***boys,” he says.

Finally, Rife decides to wish for a world tour that’s “bigger than anything I could’ve ever dreamed of. And I want it fully sold out, with people from across the world who just want to come out, have a good time and laugh.”

And with that, Kutcher grants his wish and sends him on his way.

Rife’s tour will play 100 dates across North America and Europe, kicking off in Bend, Oregon on July 20.