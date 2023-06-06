Pete Davidson slammed PETA after they criticized him for choosing to buy a new dog at a New York-based pet store instead of adopting one.

Not one to hold his tongue, after seeing the headlines, Davidson decided to call PETA’s Senior VP of Cruelty Investigations, Daphna Nachminovitch, himself and leave an expletive-filled voicemail.

After introducing himself, he said in the message, published by TMZ: “I just wanna let you know I’m severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed.

“I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those type of dogs.”

Davidson — who explained that the dog was for his mom and family after they lost their pup Henry — then said, “F**k you and suck my d**k.”

The comedian has since told TMZ he was unaware he could “adopt a specific hypoallergenic dog,” adding that he was told “it wasn’t an option, and if it was, it was rare.”

He went on, “I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgement.

“Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders — Photo: @citipupsnyc/Instagram Story

PETA then told TMZ, “Our hearts go out to the Davidson family for the loss of their dog, but Pete must know in his heart that there’s no excuse for buying a dog and propping up the puppy mill industry when millions of dogs await loving homes in shelters, and we hope he’ll do the right thing and adopt next time.”