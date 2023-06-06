Jennifer Aniston is showing off her incredibly toned figure for a new brand campaign.

In an Instagram video, announcing the actress’ partnership with Pvolve — an exercise program that “combines low-impact functional fitness with resistance-based equipment,” as per the brand’s account — Aniston flashes her toned tummy in a sports bra and leggings as she demonstrates “one of [her] favourite workouts.”

In the post, the 54-year-old is seen stretching, working out and posing for photos in a workout set for her new brand partnership. She was first introduced to the fitness company after suffering a back injury in 2021 to help “sculpt, strengthen and restore” her body, Aniston told People of Pvolve’s on-demand exercise classes.

The “Friends” alum was so impressed by her results that she “reached out” to Pvolve founder, Rachel Katzman, about her desire to be more involved with the brand, which led to her new partnership.

“I just want more people to know about it because I think it’s so good,” Aniston said. “Especially as we get into our lovely older periods, we have to keep it exciting. And we have to be kinder to our bodies.

“Our minds used to think, we have to hurt; no pain, no gain. It has to be an hour of a workout. You have to work out three times a day. With this, you can start gentle,” she continued, noting that the program “was so user-friendly” that it began with taking “tiny steps,” ultimately leading to satisfying results.

“Next thing you know, you’ve done four 20-minute classes because you just want to keep going.”

In March, Aniston — a fitness enthusiast — shared how her late parents inspired her to prioritize healthy living and joked that her friends call her “Dr. Aniston.”

Last year, she also revealed the secret to maintaining her youthful appearance while speaking with First For Women magazine, touching on maintaining a healthy diet, meditating and more.