Ricki Lake is feeling satisfied.

This week on Instagram, the TV host got naked to pose in an outdoor bathtub and celebrate feeling great at 54-years-young.

“Hands down, these days are the best of my life,” she wrote in the caption, alongside the photo, taken at Mill Valley in California, which she said “is the s**t!”

“Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love,” Lake wrote, adding, a tribute to her husband, “Ross, you make every adventure the most fun ever.”

In the comments, friend Rosie O’Donnell wrote, “i can’t explain how much i adore u ❤️.”



“Your body is saying that you are Free. I so love your energy. Body Beautiful,” wrote a fan, while another added, “Being in a place of self acceptance and self love must feel like the most empowering experience and gift to give yourself – amazing 😍.”

Lake and Ross Burningham tied the knot in January 2022, after getting engaged a year prior. She shared photos from the wedding, overlooking the sea, on Instagram,

In one of the photos, Lake could be seen compensating for her height while reading her vows by standing on a small stool.