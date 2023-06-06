Sherri Shepherd is apologizing to recovering alcoholic, Elizabeth Vargas, after continuously suggesting she should “get drunk” on air.

Last week, when Vargas, 60, appeared on Thursday’s episode of Shepherd’s talk show “Sherri”, the TV host told her: “I’m going to take you to the bar… We’re going to have a drink.”

Vargas, who’s been sober for nearly a decade, awkwardly replied: “[I’ll] have my classic club soda with cranberry juice, but you can pound some shots.”

Shepherd, 56, went on, calling the TV personality and Between Breaths: A Memoir of Panic and Addiction author “no fun.”

“You and me, we’re going to be at the bar going, ‘It’s not news tonight!’ That’s what we’ve got to do,” she suggested before reiterating that the two should “get drunk and have a good time.”

“You get drunk. I’ll be your designated driver,” Vargas responded.

The “20/20” alum previously revealed that her drinking was triggered by anxiety and panic attacks. However, between 2013 and 2014 she completed three rehab stints and has been sober since.

Shepherd has since apologized for her remarks.

“Sometimes when you’re doing live TV, you make mistakes. Today that happened during my Elizabeth Vargas interview and I’m sorry for that,” she said in a statement obtained by EW. “She was very gracious about it in the moment and on the phone when I called her to apologize afterwards. And she is looking forward to returning next season.”

Vargas also released a statement, telling the outlet that Shepherd’s comments were nothing more than an honest mistake.

“Sherri called to apologize – she was very gracious. She just didn’t know. It’s not a big deal,” she said, assuring: “I was not at all upset.”

Vargas, who currently hosts the “Heart of the Matter” podcast — centred on conversations surrounding addiction — told People back in 2018 why opening up about her personal struggle ended up being a gratifying decision.

“If I’ve helped one person, I feel really great, but I hear from people almost daily,” she said, explaining that it makes her “feel like it was worth it to be as brutally honest as I was.”