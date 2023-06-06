Get ready to embark on an intergalactic adventure like no other as Netflix delves into Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon”.

Vanity Fair released an exclusive first-look photo, providing a glimpse into the space saga set to debut on December 22.

Senior Hollywood correspondent Anthony Breznican recently sat down with Snyder, the DC Comics director behind “Man of Steel” and “Justice League”, to dive into the premise of “Rebel Moon”, its unique format, and the inevitable comparisons to the legendary “Star Wars” franchise.

“Rebel Moon” takes viewers on a wild ride through a vast array of worlds with cyborg warriors wielding molten-metal swords, colossal half-humanoid arachnids, and ancient robots that seem plucked from medieval tales rather than the future. The story, a concept Snyder has nurtured for over three decades, centers around a moon orbiting a colossal gas giant at the distant fringes of the galaxy. Inhabited mainly by farmers, this lunar frontier becomes the nexus where outcasts, misfits, and refugees from different planets unite in a struggle against oppression. The project stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam and more.

READ MORE: Zack Snyder’s ‘Army Of The Dead’ Takes Home Oscars’ First Fan-Favourite Award

“We’re not always saying, ‘Look at how big our spaceships are or how weird our planets look!'” Snyder explains. “You’re there, and so the things you see on that journey are not forced upon you or spoon-fed to you.”

Rebel Moon — Photo: Clay Enos/Netflix

One of the most intriguing aspects of “Rebel Moon” is its format. This epic saga will be split into two parts, with the second installment’s release date yet to be determined.

“Netflix can do things that a traditional studio can’t do as far as how close together the movies are released,” explains Snyder.

Following the initial release of the fantasy adventure version of “Rebel Moon”, a grittier and more explicit cut will grace our screens, catering specifically to adult audiences. Snyder promises a deeper, harder dive into the story.

READ MORE: Zack Snyder Says He ‘Banned Chairs From The Set’ Of ‘Army Of The Dead’

Naturally, the inevitable comparisons to “Star Wars” arise, but Snyder welcomes them with open arms.

“Of course, those comparisons are going to be made,” Snyder acknowledges. “But at the same time, I do believe that our thing is really an entirely different experience.”

Prepare to be transported to the “Rebel Moon” universe on December 22 on Netflix.