Ellen Pompeo and Katherine Heigl reunited for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” interview series, 13 years after the latter left “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Pompeo famously exited the much-loved series after 19 seasons earlier this year, but teased a possible comeback in the chat.

The actress said of Meredith Grey leaving Seattle: “It’s a little bit of trickery, because I’m not completely gone. Actually, the storyline is very cool.

“There’s a lot of real research that’s changing very rapidly about Alzheimer’s disease and about what they believe is the cause of Alzheimer’s disease. It’s pretty controversial. So Meredith’s character left to go to Boston because her daughter needed to go to a special school.

“I will be making some appearances hopefully next year, if I can find some time,” she went on, adding: “No, it’s not a complete goodbye.”

Katherine Heigl, Ellen Pompeo. Photo credit: Greg Swales for Variety

Elsewhere in the interview, Pompeo said of watching “Grey’s Anatomy” with her daughter Stella: “Everyone in her class in the sixth grade had [watched it], which I thought was a bit crazy, knowing what’s in the first seasons.

“She was like, ‘Mom, I’m the only one who hasn’t seen it.’ So I said OK. In the summer, she started watching it. And at first I was like, ‘Oh, this is so amazing, and we’re going to watch it together.’ Then it was episode after episode after episode, and I was like, ‘I don’t have the stamina for this!’

“I filmed all these episodes; I can’t now go back and watch it again. What’s interesting is I hadn’t watched a lot of ‘Grey’s,’ because we were always working.”

Pompeo said when asked whether she was able to let Meredith Grey go, “Oh no, I’ve been on the show so long, I’m happy to let that go. We’re past that point.”