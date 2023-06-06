Gracie McGraw isn’t hiding anything.

Late last month, the 26-year-old daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, posted a slideshow of bikini photos on Instagram, and now she’s defending herself against accusations over using the drug Ozempic.

“It’s a gorgeous day for narcissism!” she wrote in the caption of the post, to which one commenter responded, “And Ozempic!”

Gracie got in the comments to respond, “I did use Ozempic last year, yes. I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out.”

Ozempic, a drug originally intended as a treatment for Type II diabetes, has become popular in Hollywood and elsewhere as a weight loss drug due to its appetite suppression.

Though Gracie does not have diabetes, she has been open about her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

She shared her diagnosis in an Instagram post in March 2022.

“During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may had been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older,” she said at the time.

Gracie also added at the time, “The medicine I’m taking has given me a body I haven’t had in years (maybe ever?) in a good way though. It’s weird to see how your body can change so rapidly but I’m finding new ways to love her and new things to love about her everyday,” and revealed that she had been prescribed both Ozempic and Qysmia.