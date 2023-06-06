Things were getting hot behind the scenes on “Juno”.

In his new memoir Pageboy, Canadian actor Elliot Page reveals he had a passionate affair with actress Olivia Thirlby while they were filming the 2007 movie “Juno”.

READ MORE: Elliot Page Reveals Secret Romance With Kate Mara While She Was Dating Max Minghella

“I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby,” Page writes in the book, according to Page Six, explaining that though they were the same age, Thirlby seemed “so much older, capable, and centred.

“Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time,” he adds. “But the chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in.”

The two spent a lot of time together, and then one day in Thirlby’s hotel room, she “looked directly at me and said point-blank, ‘I’m really attracted to you.’”

Page in turn revealed his own feelings. “At that we started sucking face,” he says. “It was on.

“I had an all-encompassing desire for her, she made me want in a way that was new, hopeful. It was one of the first times someone would make me c-m, the first time I would open up,” the actor writes

READ MORE: Elliot Page Reveals A Famous Actor Shamed Him For Being Gay And Threatened To ‘F**k’ Him To ‘Make You Realize You Aren’t Gay’

As Page describes it, the two started having sex “all the time,” wherever they could.

“Her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant … We thought we were being subtle,” he recalls. “Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn’t see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that — done feeling wretched about who I am.”

Thirlby came out as bisexual in an interview with Brooklyn Magazine in 2011. She married Jacques Pienaar since 2014.