Jay Leno is paying it back to a friend and longtime employee, and he’s assisted by Jonathan and Drew Scott in the latest episode of HGTV Canada’s “Celebrity IOU”.

In the upcoming episode, titled “Jay Leno’s Multi-Generation Renovation”, the former “Tonight Show” host enlists the Scotts to help provide his friend and longtime of 14 years with an upgrade to his century-old home.

“With a newborn on the way, Jay surprises the growing family with a complete bathroom makeover and a sophisticated nursery that will grow with the baby,” notes the episode synopsis.

In advance of the episode, some first-look photos were unveiled.

Last month, the Scotts sat down with “Today” host Hoda Kotb, recalling that Leno shot the “Celebrity IOU” shortly after he’d sustained injuries a motorcycle accident — having previously sustained severe burns from a fire that broke out while working on one of his vintage automobiles.

“He had just broken his collarbone when he started working with us,” Jonathan Scott said, with Drew noting the comedian also had “broken ribs” and a “busted knee” in addition to his burns.

The “Property Brothers” stars told Kotb that “unbelievably surprised” by “Jay’s dedication,” recalling that he “never complained once.

“He didn’t have any painkillers, didn’t want to go easy, he was right in there.” Jonathan Scott said. “We’re like, ‘Take it easy.’ But he never complained about anything.”

Added Drew: “He was giving back to someone who just had a baby … their house didn’t work for them and so we put in a nursery and redid the bathroom so it was functional for the family. It’s so heartwarming to see the celebrities that don’t make any excuses, they just get in there and do it.”

Leno’s episode of “Celebrity IOU” airs Monday, June 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.