As the highly anticipated final season of “Never Have I Ever” approaches, cast members Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Ramona Young, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Jaren Lewison sat down with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté where they each revealed who the biggest sobber on set was following the show’s final days of filming.

“Ramona, sorry,” exclaimed Jagannathan. “Ramona. She was crying, like when we started shooting season four, like before,” exclaimed Moorjani, 34.

“Ramona. Yeah. I didn’t cry, but I wanted to. I’m not a crier,” chimed in Rodriguez, 23.

READ MORE: ‘Never Have I Ever’: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan On ‘Sweet’ Final Season And Emotional Last Day On Set

“I don’t think any of the girls cried. They were tough,” explained Young, 25. “And I was trying to join that boat. I was trying to keep it together in my face, which is just like. I was screaming, like, sobbing, like it was embarrassing.”

“Who cried the most? I feel like I cried,” expressed series lead Ramakrishnan, 21. “Yes, I think that’s you,” added Lewison, 22.

“I mean, that was a pretty emotional moment, to be fair. I wouldn’t say like, you’re a crier. ‘You cry at everything.’ That one was a big. That was a big day,” he elaborated in Ramakrishnan’s defence.

READ MORE: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan On How ‘Never Have I Ever’ Fans Will React To Love Triangle Conclusion: ‘Suck It Up, Buttercup!’

Barnet explained that he “cried once” with Benjamin Norris, who plays Trent as the crew tore down Sherman Oaks High School, where the series takes place.

One cast member who withstood an emotional reaction was Lewison, who described himself as “a little emotional” but more “a little happy” and “proud of us and grateful on the last day more than I was like, upset.”

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, “Never Have I Ever” has garnered a dedicated fanbase for its authentic portrayal of teenage life, addressing relatable coming-of-age experiences with humour and heart.

The final season is set to premiere on June 8th on Netflix.