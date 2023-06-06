As the second season of “The Lincoln Lawyer” approaches, the new season picks up six months after the previous one, with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s Mickey Haller basking in the fame and success he gained from a high-profile case.

‘Lincoln Lawyer’ season 2 — Photo: Netflix

However, Mickey’s newfound high spirits are soon tested when his latest case becomes emotionally entangled. Enter Lana Parrilla as Lisa Trammell, Mickey’s new love interest and a chef/community advocate.

READ MORE: Netflix Unveils Trailer For ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Series

‘Lincoln Lawyer’ season 2 — Photo: Netflix

Viewers will witness a vulnerable side of Mickey as his defences come down, and he forms a strong connection with Lisa. However, love and emotional involvement bring complications and blind Mickey to the bigger picture, leading to strain within his team. Yaya DaCosta’s character, Andrea Freeman, adds to the complexity as a formidable adversary and close friend of Mickey’s ex-wife, Maggie McPherson.

‘Lincoln Lawyer’ season 2 — Photo: Netflix

In addition to the captivating courtroom drama, the mystery of the killer with the distinctive forearm tattoo continues to unfold, providing an intriguing subplot throughout the new season.

READ MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Drives A Tank Over A Mercedes Benz As Netflix’s New Chief Action Officer

‘Lincoln Lawyer’ season 2 — Photo: Netflix

Mickey’s team, including his second wife, Lorna Crane, investigator Cisco, and personal driver Izzy Letts, also get their moments to shine and face personal challenges.

‘Lincoln Lawyer’ season 2 — Photo: Netflix

“The Lincoln Lawyer” season 2, consisting of two parts, premieres on Netflix on July 6 and August 3.