Global has just unveiled its new fall lineup for the 2023-24 television season, serving up a schedule featuring exciting new arrivals joining old favourites.

Global’s fall lineup features eight new series:

“Matlock”

In this reboot of the Andy Griffith classic, Kathy Bates stars as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanour and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice. Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavours to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm’s younger associates: the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

“Elsbeth”

Carrie Preston is back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the fan-favourite character from “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight”. Elsbeth is an attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce). Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.

“Poppa’s House”

Damon Wayans stars as a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co- host (Essence Atkins) is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (his real-life son Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

“Lotería Loca”

Hosted by “Jane the Virgin” standout Jaime Camil, “Lotería Loca” is based on the Latin game of chance popularly known now as Lotería. In each high-octane episode, two players go head-to-head and take turns picking cards to get four-in-a-row, which is Lotería. Each time a card appears on their unique bingo-style card, they bank big money. Landing on one of the “Loca Cards” creates a twist in the game and gives players the opportunity to bank even more cash by competing in wild, interactive challenges. The player who gets the most “Loterías” on their board the fastest, moves on to the dramatic final round for a chance to win the ultimate show cash prize.

“Buddy Games”

The game show “Buddy Games” unites six teams of four deep-rooted friends, who met at various stages of their lives, at a stunning lakeside location for a nostalgic adult summer camp adventure. “Ride or dies” get the chance to play “buddy games” where they will relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges in the outdoors while bunking together in the same lake house. Friendships will be rekindled, and rivalries reignited when these friends are challenged to prove which bonds are strong enough to withstand the competition. The last buddy team standing will be crowned champion and take home a cash prize plus the coveted Buddy Games trophy, and of course bragging rights.

“Doc”

Hard-charging Chief of Internal & Family Medicine Dr. Amy Elias suffers a brain injury during a car accident and loses her memory of the last eight years. Forced to re-acclimate to the present—with no recollection of a tragedy in her personal life and bereft of the medical knowledge she’s accrued over this time she must return to being an intern and somehow rebuild her life from the fractured pieces which remain.

“Robyn Hood”

Robyn Hood Season 1 follows Robyn Loxley, a young woman whose masked hip-hop band, The Hood, is known for their inventive videos and anti-authoritarian message. She lives in Sherwood Towers, a community of rental high-rises in a working-class corner of New Nottingham, where the cost of living has skyrocketed, leaving an ever-widening gap between the rich and everyone else. When Robyn finds herself fighting for her home and her family against local property developer John Prince and the Sheriff of New Nottingham, Robyn and her band The Hood decide to fight back, righting the wrongs of the corrupt elite to give back to the people.

“Crime Beat Most Wanted”

Crime Beat Most Wanted is a new spinoff series from Global’s successful true crime documentary series “Crime Beat”, now entering its fifth season. Hosted by Global News anchor Tracy Tong, “Crime Beat Most Wanted” tracks Canada’s most wanted criminals and the detectives dedicated to bringing them to justice. Using extensive archives and intimate interviews, this new show explores the crime and its impact on the victims, their families and the community. Each episode will also highlight how the public can help the authorities in their efforts to capture the suspects-at-large.

Meanwhile, Global’s fall schedule wouldn’t be complete without the return of No. 1 reality series “Survivor”, returning for an unprecedented 45th season. Other returning series include last fall’s No. 1 new series “So Help Me Todd”, the high-octane drama “Fire Country”, critically acclaimed comedies “Abbott Elementary” and “Ghosts”. Global’s schedule is rounded out with blockbuster franchises “FBI” and “NCIS” — and, in an exciting plot twist, LL Cool J moves from Los Angeles to the Aloha State in the upcoming season of “NCIS: Hawai’i” as a recurring guest star. Also returning are “911”, “CSI: Vegas”, “Accused”, “The Equalizer”, “I Can See Your Voice”, “The Wall”, “60 Minutes” and “48 Hours”.

“Global’s fall schedule is full of fresh premium content and top performing reality series, delivering audiences a strong schedule supported by TV’s biggest hits,” said Troy Reeb, executive vice president, broadcast networks, Corus Entertainment. “By maximizing simulcast hours, and continuing to engage Canadians with a wide range of genres — from laugh-out-loud comedies, edge of your seat procedurals, and appointment-viewing reality — Global is poised to build on last fall’s string of top-rated series across primetime.”