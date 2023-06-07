Corus Entertainment has announced a robust lineup of premium specialty programming for the upcoming 2023-24 television season for its roster of specialty channels, including Showcase, W Network, Food Network, History, Slice and more.

Get ready for an array of sought-after scripted series with the biggest stars, rich and riveting lifestyle content, buzzed-about reality titles, and best-in-class family-friendly entertainment debuting across Corus’ powerful portfolio of networks and streaming platforms.

“Through our deep partnerships with the world’s biggest networks and brands, Corus continues to deliver exclusive premium content, the most anticipated new series, and proven returning hits to our audiences across our specialty networks and streaming platforms,” said Troy Reeb, executive vice president, broadcast networks, Corus Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to provide even more options to view our massive inventory of ever-growing blockbuster content, including on our flagship streaming platform STACKTV. Viewers will never miss a moment whether watching live TV or through the thousands of hours of on-demand shows across all genres, including lifestyle, reality, kids, drama, comedy and news.”

Scripted Drama & Adult Comedy

“Ted”

In this live-action comedy series based on the blockbuster film franchise, with Seth MacFarlane set to reprise the voice of the iconic and lovable foul-mouthed teddy bear. In the series set in 1993, Ted the bear’s moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin.

“Based on a True Story”

This dark comedic thriller starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, telling the story of a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime.

“Apples Never Fall”

Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestseller, this limited series stars Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Jake Lacy and Alison Brie as the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. After their mother disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

“The Tattooist of Auschwitz”

Harvey Keitel stars in an adaptation of the bestselling book of the same name, telling the true story of how two young prisoners fell in love and survived the unimaginable trauma of Auschwitz and its aftermath.

Returning series to on Showcase include “Dr. Death”, “Bel-Air”, “Chucky”, “Killing It”, and “The Lazarus Project”, while W Network will welcome new seasons of “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin”, “We Are Lady Parts” and “Five Bedrooms”.

Adult Swim will debut “Rick and Morty: The Anime”, a new series from director Takashi Sano based on “Rick and Morty”, and a new “Venture Bros.” movie, “The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart”.

In addition to a new crop of Hallmark Channel movies, W Network will debut the second season of Hallmark Channel’s multigenerational family drama “The Way Home” starring Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

Unscripted & Reality

Food Network Canada will feature Guy Fieri’s “Best Bite in Town”, an all-new competition travelogue in which he appoints some of his chef friends to hit the road visiting different cities each week, competing to find the very best bite in town. Fieri also offers up a new season of “Tournament of Champions”, the sudden-death, bracket-style competition that keeps competitors on their toes and the audience on the edge of their seat. Inspired by his Peruvian and Italian roots and his love of international travel, Franco Noriega dishes up simple, colourful, crowd- pleasing plates for everyone to enjoy in “Hot Dish with Franco”, while Food Network Canada’s must-see holiday programming returns with fan-favourite series including “Christmas Cookie Challenge”, “Holiday Wars”, “Holiday Baking Championship”, “Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown” and all-new competition series, “The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown”, a Christmas-themed sweets showdown featuring The Elf on the Shelf’s Scout Elves challenging some of the best sweets makers from across the country to create the most magical and unexpected holiday creations ever seen.

HGTV Canada will serve up a new season of “Ugliest Houses in America”, with “Parks and Rec” alum Retta travelling across the country to tour properties nominated by their owners as the ugliest home around and surprising the worst of the worst with a jaw-dropping $150,000 renovation by designer Alison Victoria. “Flip the Strip” follows the stars of the sizzling Las Vegas stage show, Australia’s Thunder From Down Under, who will work with celebrated interior designer Kelly Stone to make clients’ home design dreams a reality. Plus, a new season of “Why The Heck Did I Buy This House”, led by Season 24 “Survivor” winner Kim Wolfe, returns to the network.

Magnolia Network Canada shares a collection of inspiring stories featuring some of the most talented makers, artisans, chefs, designers, and entrepreneurs across home and design, food and gardening, the arts, and more. This fall, network stewards Chip and Joanna Gaines take on their next project in “Fixer Upper: The Hotel”, with the renovation and transformation of a historic landmark into a boutique hotel located in Waco, Texas. “Design Down Under” follows husband and wife duo Richie Morris and Georgia Ezra as they create one-of-a-kind, modern designs and bespoke spaces for their clients in Melbourne, Australia while juggling their thriving businesses and family of four.

The HISTORY Channel adds “The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd”, hosted by award-winning actor, comedian, writer and producer Dan Aykroyd, to reveal the ‘who?’ ‘why?’ and ‘how?’ surrounding some of human history’s most extraordinary and astonishing tales. “Beyond Skinwalker Ranch”, a spin-off of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, explores other sites of unusual activity and “high strangeness” phenomena in an effort to discover if the activity documented on Skinwalker Ranch is not only real, but pervasive.

In addition, National Geographic adds new series “Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss”, based on Eric Weiner’s New York Times bestselling book, The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World, follwing “The Office” alum Rainn Wilson as he explores some of the happiest and least happy places on earth from Iceland to Bulgaria to Ghana, and in a profound, humorous, and experiential way that unpacks the science of happiness.

Meanwhile, new series are also coming to Slice, Cartoon Network, Teletoon and Treehouse.