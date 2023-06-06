“Emily in Paris” is the latest TV show to be impacted by the Writers Guild of America strike, currently into its second month with no sign of ending anytime soon.

According to a report in Variety, production on the fourth season of the Netflix hit was set to to begin in Paris in late summer or early fall, but is now being delayed by two months; that timeframe could extend even longer if the strike is still ongoing at that point, but the plan at the moment it to begin shooting by the end of fall.

Reps for Netflix didn’t respond to a call for comment.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu — who plays Emily’s (Lily Collins) French boss, Sylvie Grateau — spoke with Variety at the recent Kering’s Women in Motion gala dinner during the Cannes Film Festival.

When asked if production on the fourth season would be put on hold, Leroy-Beaulieu replied, “A little bit. We’re waiting for it to be resolved. We’ll see how it settles!”