Leslie Grace is opening up about the bizarre situation that scuttled her debut in the DC movie franchise as Batgirl.

Last year, amid the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger, David Zazlav, head of the newly merged entertainment conglomerate decided to shelve “Batgirl”, the $90-million feature in which Grace made her debut as the titular caped crusader, with corporate bean-counters determining it made more fiscal sense for the company to take a tax loss on the movie than actually release it.

During a recent interview with Yahoo! Life, Grace was asked if she’d consider playing Batgirl again if the opportunity were to arise.

“I mean, why not? Why not?” Grace said of returning to DC. “Who knows what the future holds?”

However, she also insisted that she’s put that painful experience behind her.

“I have moved forward. I’m working on a lot of exciting things that feel really aligned with the path that I’m looking forward to just enjoying and building,” she explained. “And I’m very grateful to have had the experience of ‘Batgirl’ and have met the people that I’ve met from that experience, and to have received the support that I, in some cases, didn’t even know was there after the news of it not coming out.”

That said, Grace also expressed her excitement at DC’s upcoming “Blue Beetle”, starring Xolo Maridueña as DC’s first Latino superhero.

“I think it’s such a major win for our community to be able to see people that represent us in a way that we haven’t been able to see in the past,” she said, referencing her own Dominican heritage. “If you’re Latino in the industry, you know that there’s a lot more work yet to do, and there’s also just so much space and room for nuanced representation of Latinos in film and TV that we’ve yet to unpack.”