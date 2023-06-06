“Reservation Dogs” actress Devery Jacobs is opening up about immense pressure that comes with being cast in a Marvel project, specifically regarding her role in the forthcoming Disney+ show “Echo”.

During a comedy actress roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, the Indigenous Canadian actress shed light on the assumed expectations surrounding physical appearance when being part of a comic book franchise. She acknowledged the industry’s inclination for a chiseled body type and the persistent notion that one needs to be thin or fit to be involved in a Marvel project. After being cast in “Echo”, she admits she had to contend with those pressures as well.

She candidly shared her experience, stating, “It’s interesting what you said about feeling like you have to look a certain way to be in the Marvel world. Because for me, and by no means am I a bigger person, I’m very tiny, I’m very much built like a Mohawk person, but there was so much pressure in the industry to look a certain way… And then I was cast in one, a [forthcoming Marvel] show [‘Echo’], and I was like, ‘Now I have to be fit and I have to do all these things. But then I was like, ‘Hang on. I’ve already been cast exactly as I am right now.'”

Despite the affirmation of being cast as herself, Jacobs shared the ongoing challenge of managing her own expectations amid the industry pressures: “So, I feel like I’m constantly oscillating between feeling the pressure of that and then reminding myself of who I am and what my values are. That’s something that, as a woman, is always on the table to navigate.”

The Hollywood Reporter roundtable also included Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”), Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”).

Jacobs portrays a character named Julie in “Echo”, and not the titular character Echo herself. Alacqua Cox will reprise her role as “Echo” from the series “Hawkeye”.

“The origin story of ‘Echo’ revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown,” reads the official logline for the show. “She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

According to Variety, the trailer for “Echo” that was shown at D23 last September revealed Kingpin wearing an eyepatch, which indicated the show will pick up where “Hawkeye” left off.

Echo is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 29.