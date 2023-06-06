Kaley Cuoco is apparently enjoying motherhood so much that she’s ready to do it all over again.

The “Big Bang Theory” alum recently appeared on the “Smartless” podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

During the course of the conversation, Cuoco was asked whether she and partner Tom Pelphrey — with whom she shares 2-month-old daughter Matilda — would like more kids.

“Yeah, we do,” Cuoco responded, as reported by People.

According to Cuoco, she and Pelphrey are completely “in sync” with their relationship goals, which has included starting a family.

“We were like, boom, boom, boom. We’re in sync,” Cuoco said. “We’re not 20 anymore — we were like, ‘We doing this or not?'”

Cuoco also credited her and Pelphrey’s mothers for pitching in and helping out.

“Our relationship has survived because we have all this help with this baby,” she said with a laugh. “My mom is the best, and actually, so is Tom’s mom. They come in, they help, they don’t overstep… We’re very lucky.”