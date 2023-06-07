Mark Consuelos is getting candid about his and Kelly Ripa’s marriage.

On Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”, the “Live” co-host played a game of “1, 2, Agree or Disagree!” with fellow guest Rebecca Romijn.

The rules of the game were simple, each guest was given a sign reading “Agree” or “Disagree”, including one that read, “My partner is the hornier one in my relationship.”

Romijn, who is married to actor Jerry O’Connell, smiled as she flashed her “Agree” sign.

But Consuelos was smiling wider as he held up the “Disagree” sign, indicating that he believes he is the “hornier” one in his marriage to “Live” co-host Kelly Ripa.

Cohen pried for more details, asking Consuelos if he likes to talk dirt in bed, to which the “Riverdale” alum joked, “Only in Spanish.”

Later, Consuelos also offered the advice that “one should never text a nude photo if one is famous … even with the head cut off.”

Ripa and Consuelos have regularly been open about their sex life, including revealing on Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast in March that while her husband was shooting “Riverdale” for 10 months in Canada, they developed “sexual rituals” she called “ludicrous” over FaceTime.

“I became so alarmed at my appearance over FaceTime that I started rigging the computer to hang from a ladder,” Ripa said. “I hung the computer over a ladder so that I could look up to Mark and he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing [to me].”