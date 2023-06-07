Matty Healy appeared to reference the headlines surrounding his alleged split with Taylor Swift during a The 1975 gig earlier this week.

The band’s frontman spoke about some of the signs being held up during the show, telling the crowd he’d seen some “very beautiful signs that said, ‘You are loved.’

“That was very, very kind of you.”

“I’m sure that’s alluding to…” Healy went on, not mentioning any names.

The musician added, “As you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment and I’m sure people have just been calling me a c**t relentlessly.

“I’ve not been online, but what I have been with is my boys,” Healy continued.

“And honestly, as much as I appreciate that, it’s so beautiful, and I thank you. But I don’t need it, because I’ve got them.”

“I’ve not been online but what I have been with is my boys” and what if I end it rn pic.twitter.com/wBXlmtv3Gq — esra (@vibessesra) June 5, 2023

It was reported on Monday that Swift and Healy had called it quits after a whirlwind romance, following her split from longterm beau Joe Alwyn, which was revealed in April.

A source told ET, “Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other.

“Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

Swift and Healy — who are thought to have known each other since 2014 — didn’t confirm their relationship, but they were spotted out together on multiple occasions.

See more in the clip below.