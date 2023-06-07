Click to share this via email

Al Pacino is finally addressing his happy news.

In a video obtained by The Daily Mail, the 83-year-old actor shared his feelings about expecting a new child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

“It’s very special,” he said.

“It always has been,” Pacino added. “I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”

The actor also said that he and Alfallah do not yet know the sex of the baby.

News broke late last month that the couple were expecting a child, and soon after, TMZ reported that when he learned of the pregnancy, Pacino at first demanded a DNA test, which Alfallah agreed to and confirmed his paternity.

Pacino also shares a 33-year-old daughter with ex Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins with ex Beverly D’Angelo.