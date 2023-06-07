Wendy Williams‘ manager is sharing an update on the former TV host’s guardianship and her recovery, amid her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.’s concerns over his mother’s well-being.

The 22-year-old college student gave an interview to The U.S. Sun Tuesday, in which he shared how he believes Wendy’s team is taking advantage of her wealth amid her alleged battle with alcoholism, which he said does not allow her to make sound decisions.

According to the article, Kevin was being financially supported by his mother but lost a large part of that support when her financial affairs were taken over by a guardian in May 2022.

ET spoke with her manager, Will Selby, who refuted Kevin’s claims, namely his suggestion that she’s being taken advantage of by her team.

“Taking advantage of her for what? To get what? To do what? I’m not here to brag but I was doing just okay before Wendy came along and I insisted on helping her because she requested my assistance,” Selby said.

Breaking down Wendy’s court-appointed guardianship, Selby asserted that there is no way Wendy could be taken advantage of by her team, or anyone else for that matter.

“Wendy is under a guardianship. Everything that she does gets approved by the guardianship. A court-appointed guardianship. So, no one, even if they wanted to take advantage of her — everything has to get approved by that court,” He reminded. “So, any type of business dealings that we do, Wendy, myself and anyone — we have to get the guardianship to sign off on it. So how can anyone take advantage of her?”

The jeweler-turned-manager also slammed the 22-year-old old for going to a publication before speaking to his mother about his concerns.

“If your mother was near death would the first thing you do is call an online publication?” he asked. “Okay. So, that’s all I have to say about that… I usually don’t do this. I’m only speaking on behalf of my client, and I’m not trying to have a debate with Kevin. You know he’s a young man, and honestly, I feel like he’s gone through a lot. He’s probably dealing with a lot. I have a son that’s the same age as him, and sometimes you just make poor decisions, in my opinion, and I’m just speaking to my son.”

Selby continued, “I’m not here to be combative about whatever allegations he has. He’s entitled to his opinion. I’m just trying to say that us, as adults, let’s be responsible and let’s actually utilize some common sense. Someone was near death, someone like your mother. Why would you go to an online publication to discuss it with them?”

Wendy’s rep, Shawn Zanotti, echoed a similar sentiment about the interview, adding, “This publication has released false narratives with the intent to release stories without fully vetting information, which is a disadvantage to the public, and is unprofessional and unethical. We ask that the world continues to pray for the well-being of Wendy as she continues to recover from a very traumatic two years.”

As for how Wendy is doing, Selby said that she’s taking the necessary steps to be in a “better place.”

“She’s progressing very well. She looks healthy. She sounds healthy, and I think she’s doing amazing,” Selby shared. “As of today. I’m not a doctor, but that’s my synopsis on how Wendy’s doing right now.”

Reluctant to share too much personal information about the former “Wendy Williams Show” host, Selby did confirm that Wendy is currently in a wellness facility, where she is receiving treatment.

“Wendy is at a facility doing her best to be her best. She’s taking it day by day,” Selby said of Wendy, who has been in and out of health facilities over the past few years. “And that’s another thing, too, does anybody even ask like, ‘How’s she doing? Does anyone even care… I feel like everyone just puts out negative information about her and that’s the focus. Why don’t we just stop for a moment and just say, ‘Hey, how is she? Is she doing okay today? Why is that not the focus? Why isn’t that what we’re talking about on a daily basis?”

Sharing a reminder of just how much Wendy has gone through over the years — the ending of her long-running television show, battling both Lymphedema and Graves’ disease — Selby asked for critics and fans, to show the beloved TV personality some compassion.

“Just understand that she’s a human being that’s going through a lot. She’s dealing with a lot and support her, please,” Selby pleaded.

While her primary focus is her health, Wendy is looking ahead to the future and the next chapter of her life.

“She’s only thinking about things that she wants to do in her life,” He said. “She’s only thinking about Wendy 2.0 and her new chapter of her life, and the things that she wants to accomplish, and that’s our focus.”

